There are so many hotels to choose from when visiting Disney World, and there is a lot to consider in making the decision of where to stay!. The perks that a hotel has to offer can really make an impact on your choice. Some hotels will have tons of perks you love, while others might be a little more “meh.” Do hotels on Disney World property have better perks than hotels off property? Today we’re breaking down the perks of onsite and offsite hotels so you can get a full picture and decide what’s best for you.