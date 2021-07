Earth Defense Force: World Brothers is the fourth spin off game from a series that spans decades. It has a simple premise: protect the shattered world from Alien bug invasions and dark forces before it’s too late. Earth Defense Force: World Brothers has players create parties of four characters, before they head into missions to destroy hives and mass swarms of enemies which can range from ants to huge dinosaurs or ghoul looking beings. Visually the game is a lot, with a multitude of colors, small flashes of lights and bouncing enemies, but mechanically it’s much simpler and concrete.