Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

WWE’s Bayley to Miss Nine Months After Injury During Training

By Dan Gartland
Posted by 
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wdh22_0asM14Og00
Courtesy of WWE

WWE wrestler Bayley will be sidelined for approximately nine months due to an injury, the company announced Friday.

The promotion said that Bayley (real name Pamela Martinez, 32) was injured while training. She had been scheduled to face SmackDown women’s champion Bianca Belair in an “I Quit” match at the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view. Belair’s new opponent will be announced Friday night on SmackDown, WWE said.

Bayley and Belair had been engaged in a months-long feud that began just after Belair won the title at WrestleMania in April. Belair was victorious in their match at Backlash and defeated Bayley again last month at Hell in a Cell.

Bayley was one of WWE’s most important performers during the company’s run of empty-arena shows. Her new heel character helped add intrigue to the women’s division as Raw and SmackDown languished without the presence of live crowds.

“I’m very proud of the past year,” Bayley told Sports Illustrated in May, referring to her new character. “I believed I could I do it, and I knew I had so much more to give. I took that Bayley around the world and did all I could do, giving my heart to the fans, but it was time for a change. I have a lot of freedom, and I’m really grateful that WWE, the writers and Vince [McMahon] have given me the platform to let me be me.”

Comments / 1

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Bayley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Smackdown#Bank#Raw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Shows Off ‘New Partner’ To WWE Fans?

The WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks had scripted history with their match on Night One of WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view. They became the first women to compete in a singles match and headline WrestleMania, and Sasha may now be teaming with Bianca if the red carpet is any indication.
WWEBleacher Report

4 Bold Predictions for WWE and the Return in Front of Live Fans

Wrestling is a special form of entertainment that is best with a crowd. It is not the same without the roar of fans enjoying the action. Babyfaces and heels are only truly defined by the roars of the crowd in adulation or defamation. For 16 months, WWE has gone without...
WWEourcommunitynow.com

WWE Money In The Bank: Bayley to Face Bianca Belair in 'I Quit' Match; Check Updated Card

It looks like the feud between Bayley and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will reach its climax at the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view event as the duo are set to face each other in an “I Quit” match. Bayley made an expected appearance during Friday night’s SmackDown episode and the American wrestler was more than happy to talk about her last week’s win over Belair. In the previous week’s episode of SmackDown, Bayley had teamed up with Seth Rollins for a tag team match against Belair and Cesaro. And much to viewers’ expectations, Bayley and Rollins won the fight.
WWEringsidenews.com

Bianca Belair Glad She Didn’t Have To Do A Hair Vs Hair Match

Bianca Belair is the Smackdown Women’s Champion and is undoubtedly one of the most popular female WWE Superstars in the women’s division right now. Bianca Belair’s stock truly rose after she won the Women’s Royal Rumble match earlier this year and went on to win Smackdown Women’s Championship after defeating Sasha Banks in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 37.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks ‘Cryptic’ WWE Hiatus News Leaks

Sasha Banks defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair on Night One of WrestleMania 37, in its main event. It was a historic match as the two competitors gave it their all including the kitchen sink in order to win the match. Ultimately, it was Bianca Belair who emerged victorious in the title match and became the new Smackdown Women’s Champion in the process. The two also had a genuine moment where they shed tears in the ring. A major WWE match for Sasha Banks was also cancelled recently.
WWEComicBook

Bianca Belair Retains SmackDown Women's Championship Against Carmella on WWE SmackDown

Bianca Belair once again successfully retained the SmackDown Women's Championship on this week's Friday Night SmackDown, this time taking down Carmella. Belair was supposed to defend her title in a I Quit Match against Bayley at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, but the matchup was scrapped after Bayley suffered a torn ACL while training at the WWE Performance Center. Carmella took "The Role Model's" place, pulling herself from Sunday's Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match in the process.
WWEBleacher Report

Finn Balor Is Back, Bianca Belair Retains, Fans Return, More SmackDown Fallout

Friday's SmackDown was the first show back on the road after more than a year of holding shows at the Performance Center and ThunderDome. The crowd was electric and gave several Superstars heroes' welcomes as they made their entrances. Bianca Belair, Edge, Kevin Owens and Finn Balor were just a few of the people who received big pops.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Sasha Banks And Bianca Belair Win ESPY Award For Best WWE Moment

The ESPY Award goes to... On July 10, the 29th annual ESPY Awards were held from The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York. One of the categories at the show is for Best WWE Moment. The nominees included Bianca Belair and Edge for their Royal Rumble victories, Bad Bunny for his WrestleMania match, and Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks for their history-making WrestleMania main event.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE Superstar Expecting Another Child With Wife

WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali and his wife Uzma are expecting their next child in December of this year. Ali took to Twitter today to announce the pregnancy. “new addition to the crew december 2021 iA,” he wrote, attaching a photo with his wife, and an ultrasound photo. Ali and his...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Diva ‘Quit’ After McMahon Family Affair

WWE Executive Director Bruce Prichard on the latest edition of Something to Wrestle podcast on AdFreeShows.com opened up on former WWE Hall of Famer Chyna’s departure from the company. Prichard was questioned regarding the reasons that as to why Chyna parted ways with the company. There have been multiple speculations...
WWEPosted by
The Spun

WWE Announces Wrestler Passed Away Earlier This Week

On Thursday, the WWE had heartbreaking news to announce regarding Del Wilkes, who was known as The Patriot in the wrestling community. He unfortunately passed away at the age of 59. “WWE is saddened to learn that Del Wilkes, known to WWE fans as The Patriot, has passed away at...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE Superstar Gets Engaged To Pro Fighter

WWE RAW Superstar Dana Brooke is now engaged to be married. Brooke took to Instagram this afternoon and revealed that boyfriend Ulysses Diaz has proposed to her, and she said yes. She posted video of the proposal, along with photos. “[heart emoji] [ring emoji] My LIFE, My LOVE, My FOREVER…...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Randy Orton Real Reason For ‘Missing’ Raw Leaks

Ring Announcer & Correspondent for WWE 205 Live Samantha Irvin gave a backhanded compliment to ‘The Original Bro’ and former WWE United States Champion – Matt Riddle. During tonight’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, Riddle went to WWE official Adam Pearce and Sonja Deville where he presented a note that was ‘written’ by ‘The Viper’ Randy Orton, who was injured. In reality, the note was written by Riddle himself, as cleverly shown with the hand drawn viper snake in the corner of the letter. These Matt Riddle sad WWE text messages just leaked.
WWEnewsbrig.com

What is the age difference between Sable and Brock Lesnar?

Brock Lesnar married Sable after meeting her during his WWE run in the early-2000s. Sable was ten years older than Lesnar, but the two fell in love with each other and decided to marry. Currently, Brock Lesnar is 43 years old, while Sable is 53. When the two met each...
WWEringsidenews.com

Heartbreaking Video Shows Paul Orndorff’s Failing Health

“Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff entertained millions of fans throughout his life, but his health has taken a turn for the worse. His son released new video of the WWE Hall of Famer, and it is heartbreaking to see. Troy Orndorff, Paul’s son, uploaded a video of his father on YouTube...
UFCPosted by
FanSided

Dana White gives Conor McGregor injury update and it’s concerning

UFC president Dana White gave an update on Conor McGregor’s health following a leg break at UFC 264. UFC president Dana White held his post-fight press conference following a wild night at UFC 264 and provided a troublesome update on Conor McGregor’s leg injury. McGregor will go straight into surgery...
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

WWE Releases Six More Wrestlers

Even more down. One of the biggest stories of the year has been WWE’s huge round of cuts. WWE has let dozens of wrestlers go from the company, with some of them being fairly high profile names. Almost no one on the roster has been immune to what has been happening though and that has made for some big shakeups. There were even more of them today and the list keeps growing.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Admit To ‘Mistake’ Firing Raw Star

WWE surprisingly brought Zelina Vega back and she was featured on this week’s episode of SmackDown. Back in 2020, Vega was released by the company due to a breach of contract. This came after her activity on OnlyFans, and it was considered the breach of contract as WWE had brought a new rule that didn’t allow its superstars to have handles on third-party platforms. John Cena Calls Raw Star ‘Powerless’ Backstage.

Comments / 1

Community Policy