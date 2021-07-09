Katy ISD educator selected as a Region 4 Teacher of the Year finalist

Katy ISD teacher Julia Arcuri is among four finalists for the Region 4 Teacher of the Year award, according to a press release from the district. “Ever since I was 13 years old, I was hooked on loving and teaching children. I truly believe that such passion has helped me throughout my educational career,” said Arcuri, who teaches at Davidson Elementary School. “Even though I have taught both high school and elementary students, I believe it is crucial to start reaching out to learners early in their lives. My goal has always been to get children out of their seats and on their feet and most importantly to make them feel comfortable and loved.”