Roadside diners may not be quite as common as they used to, but here in Ohio, there’s one that has stood the test of time. Schmucker’s opened in 1948 and for generations has been delighting locals and visitors alike with its classic Midwestern hospitality and delightful menu. With homemade meals and some of the best […] The post Opened In 1948, Schmucker’s In Ohio Might Just Be The Best Roadside Diner In America appeared first on Only In Your State.