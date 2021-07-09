Cardi B Takes A Golden Spin With Her Latest Reebok Classics Sneaker Launch

If you thought the menswear season had officially wrapped, Virgil Abloh and BTS have news for you. The Louis Vuitton designer surprised the world this morning with the release of a spin-off fashion film dedicated to his fall/winter 2021 menswear collection and modeled by the members of the world’s biggest boy band. Back in April, the members of BTS became Vuitton house ambassadors and have filled their wardrobes with monogrammed pieces ever since. The fashion film marks their first big project for the brand. In the Jeon Go-woon and Park Sye-young directed clip Jin, Suga, j-Hope, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, and V each don a never-before-seen look designed by Abloh as they navigate an industrial space filled with Vuitton-clad models, an illuminated indoor skyscraper, and a seemingly endless maze of staircases.