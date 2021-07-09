Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden administration cancels $55.6M in student loan debt for fraud victims

By Jordan Williams
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zRLJa_0asLzYet00
© Getty Images

The Biden administration is canceling $55.6 million in student loan debt for victims who were defrauded by three for-profit institutions.

The Education Department said in a Friday statement that it has canceled the debts of 1,800 borrowers who attended Westwood College, Marinello Schools of Beauty and the Court Reporting Institute.

Of the forgiven debt, the lion’s share — some $53 million — will go to borrowers who attended Westwood College, which closed in 2015.

The school, which had campuses across the country, is accused of misrepresenting students’ ability to have credits transferred to other institution between 2002 and 2015. In addition, it is accused of misleading students who went through its criminal justice program into thinking that they would be able to find employment within various law enforcement agencies in Illinois.

Separately, the department approved more than $2.2 million from 200 claimants who say they were defrauded at Marinello. Borrowers claimed the school didn’t teach them key elements of a cosmetology program, and that students were left for weeks or months without instructors.

Another $340,000 in debt was forgiven to 18 borrowers who attended Court Reporting Institute. The agency says the majority of students were never able to complete the program, noting that just 2 percent to 6 percent of students graduated.

The debt is being forgiven under the Education Department's borrowers defense program, which allows those who have been defrauded by institutions to have their debts expunged.

The Biden administration had already canceled $1.5 billion in debt for nearly 92,000 borrowers who claim they were defrauded by ITT Technical Institute and Corinthian College.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement that the agency will “continue doing its part to review and approve borrower defense claims quickly and fairly so that borrowers receive the relief that they need and deserve.”

“We also hope these approvals serve as a warning to any institution engaging in similar conduct that this type of misrepresentation is unacceptable,” he said.

The White House is under vocal pressure from the left to cancel wide swaths of student loan debt, something President Biden has so far been hesitant to do.

Comments / 1

The Hill

The Hill

269K+
Followers
28K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#Student Loans#Debts#Westwood College#Itt Technical Institute#Corinthian College#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Economy
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Elizabeth Warren Says Student Loan Servicers Aren’t Prepared For Student Loan Repayment On October 1, But That’s Not What They Said

Are student loan servicers ready for you to make student loan payments starting October 1?. Here’s what you need to know. If the question is whether your student loan servicer is ready for you to make student loan payments starting October 1, the answer is it depends who you ask. If you ask Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the answer is a resounding “no.” Warren, along with Sen. Edward Markey (D-MA) and Sen. Tina Smith (D-MA), asked several leading student loan servicers detailed questions about student loans and student loan repayment during the Covid-19 pandemic. The senators sent letters to the student loan services, asking them, among other questions, whether they are ready for student loan payments to resume. The student loan servicers each responded in writing.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Student Loans Are Due Starting October 1, But Make Sure You Know The Answers To These 10 Questions

Your student loan payments are due again starting October 1, 2021. Here’s what you need to know — and what it means for your student loans. If President Joe Biden doesn’t extend student loan relief — which includes temporary student loan forbearance for federal student loans — then your student loan payments will be due again starting October 1, 2021. If that happens, you may have a million questions running through your head about the payment pause ending for your student loans. Here are the answers to 10 popular questions:
POTUSCNBC

Student loan borrowers may get more time without having to make payments

Currently, student loan bills are scheduled to resume in October. But the debate over student loan forgiveness, and other changes, may lead to borrowers having more time before payments restart. Signs are mounting that student loan borrowers could get more time before they need to resume their payments. For more...
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

How Student Loan Servicing Changes Will Impact Public Service Loan Forgiveness

Last week, the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Authority (PHEAA), whose federal Direct loan servicing wing operates as FedLoan Servicing, announced that it would not be renewing its contract with the U.S. Department of Education. FedLoan Servicing is one of the Department’s main contracted student loan servicers, handling over 8.5 million individual borrower accounts. FedLoan’s contract with the Department is scheduled to expire in December.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Private student loans can be tossed in bankruptcy, appeals court rules

(Reuters) - A New York-based federal appeals court on Thursday said that private student loans are not protected from discharge in bankruptcy. In a 21-page decision, a three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Elizabeth Stong’s refusal to dismiss a lawsuit against student loan servicer Navient Solutions LLC accusing it of violating a prior court order discharging a borrower’s loans.
POTUSAOL Corp

Democrats sound alarm on student loan collections as payment restart looms

Several prominent Democratic lawmakers are asking the Education Department (ED) about student debt collection practices in the face of a potential wave of student loan defaults when the pandemic payment pause expires, Yahoo Finance has learned. "With student loan and interest payments scheduled to resume on October 1, 2021, and...
Congress & CourtsParents Magazine

This Retirement Change Congress is Considering Will Help Many Families Struggling With Student Loan Debt

Two bipartisan bills (there's one in the House, and a similar companion bill being considered by the Senate) being considered will change retirement for the better—and could also be game-changers for families burdened with student loan debt. The bills include a number of ideas for improving how Americans save for retirement, including raising the required minimum distribution age and changing how catch-up contributions work. But the most exciting provisions for parents might be the suggestion to allow employers to make contributions to retirement plans (like 401(k)s and similar) on behalf of those who are paying off student loans instead of saving for retirement.
POTUSFortune

Some Education Department officials favor another student loan freeze extension

Less than a month after Democratic lawmakers sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to extend the freeze on student loan repayments through March 31, 2022, Education Department officials are reportedly also pushing the White House for a payment reprieve. Sponsor. APPLICATION DEADLINE. July 26. ENROLLMENT. 847. GMAT...
CollegesCNBC

Only 25% of those with student loans went to graduate school—but they owe around 50% of all student debt

When many people think of the student debt crisis, they think of jaw-dropping six-figure debt totals. But "many of those big numbers end up being outliers or they're grad students who have accumulated [debt] based on continuing their education," says Rick Castellano, vice president of corporate communications for Sallie Mae. He says undergraduate college students rarely borrow over $100,000.
POTUSFortune

Federal student-loan servicers aren’t ready for payments to resume in the fall

Student-loan borrowers aren’t the only ones unprepared for payments to restart in the fall. On July 13, Democratic senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey sent a letter to President Joe Biden with findings from a questionnaire sent to federal student-loan servicers that indicate the companies need more time “to ensure that borrowers are supported when reentering payment on their student loans.”

Comments / 1

Community Policy