This Extendable Outdoor Dining Table Is the Perfect Size for Backyard Gatherings, and It's on Sale

Picture this: it’s a hot summer Saturday and you’ve worked up an appetite from spending the early afternoon lounging at the beach, reading your favorite book. “What should we do for dinner?” little Johnny asks. All of a sudden it comes to you: burger night. You get home and start cranking up the tunes, turn on the grill, and pop some rosé. You’re surrounded by close friends, family, and music. Your floor is grass, the ceiling is the 7 pm summer sun. The sweet smell of smoking corn is radiating in the air. And all this was made possible by your outdoor kitchen. Now if there’s one thing the pandemic taught me –– it’s how to have a good time in your own backyard and this, for me, is the best way to enjoy doing the otherwise mundane task of cooking dinner.