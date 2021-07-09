Cancel
8 Cute Hairstyles for Short Hair That Will Have You Running to the Salon

By Wendy Rose Gould
Cover picture for the articleEach product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. You may assume that people with long-hair have all the styling fun, but that's definitely not true. From chic chignons at the nape of your neck and playful space buns, to romantic waves and beachy texture, there are plenty of ways to style short hair. Whether you've been part of the short hair fam for a while and are simply seeking a little inspiration, or you're new to the game and aren't quite sure how to style your new 'do, you'll find a winner in one of these easy hairstyles for short hair.

Atlanta, GAbravotv.com

Phaedra Parks Has a New Platinum Blonde Short Hairstyle with Bangs

Phaedra Parks has never demurred from a good hair color switch-up. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum has morphed from a honey-blonde beauty to a fiery redhead over the years, and she's even saluted Nicki Minaj with a sleek, jet-black curtain of hair. And in a recent Instagram share, the legal expert revealed yet another transformation for her tresses.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Ariel Winter’s Red Hair Makeover: See Her Fiery New Locks — Before & After Photos

Back to red! Ariel Winter revealed her ‘Little Mermaid’ inspired ‘do as she stepped out for takeout at Mendocino Farms in Los Angeles. Ariel Winter, 23, has changed her hair color yet again! The Modern Family alum revealed her fiery new red hair as she stepped out of a salon in West Hollywood on Tuesday, July 13. Ariel’s locks appeared to be freshly blown out as she made her way to a vehicle with takeout and an iced coffee from sandwich and salad shop Mendocino Farms. Casually dressed in a navy blue “Nashville” sweatshirt, the 23-year-old was totally fresh faced for the low key outing. Her bold new look was reminiscent of her namesake Ariel from The Little Mermaid — a swift change from her recent blonde ‘do.
Hair Carethekatynews.com

Change The Hairstyle With Hurela Hair Bundles & Cheap Wigs

Wearing hair wigs and making wigs using hair bundles and lace closures have become so common, you can search many videos on this topic on Youtube. The human hair weave has become a popular way to change your hairstyle. Hurela Hair weave. Hurela combines style, fashion, premium quality with all...
Hair Caregoodhousekeeping.com

30 Gorgeous Twist Hairstyles for Natural Hair

In the wonderful world of natural hair, there is an infinite number of styles for our tresses. Twists are a great option for naturalistas of all textures and curl patterns. Twists, or two strand twists, are a specific hairstyle where you take two locks of hair and wrap them around each other. Twists are quicker to complete than braids (and easier to take out), and they're a fantastic option for protecting your natural hair with minimum tension while maintaining moisture. Plus, taking them out creates an entirely new style. Twist hairstyles can last anywhere from a week to a few months, depending on the style and whether you use extensions.
Roscoe, ILMyStateline.com

Meraki Salon + Studio does hair, makeup, nails and more!

Meraki Salon and Studio in Roscoe is a truly special place. Not only did they open during the pandemic, but they managed to build their salon to include so many services! Meraki is a one stop shop. We talk to the owners about their history and why you should come visit. To make an appointment, visit merakiroscoe.com.
Hair CarePosted by
Womanly Live

Straight Hair Hairstyles Worth Trying This Summer

Straight hair doesn’t have to be boring nor a little limiting. With the right style and haircut, you’ll shine. I’ve got long and straight hair, and most of my day, it’s tied up on a bun or ponytail. When I go out, especially at night, I go for the typical behind the shoulders or in front of the shoulders hairstyle. Can’t do much more than that, right?
Hair Care1069morefm.com

Have You Seen the Dryer Sheet Hack to Deal with Frizzy Hair?

Will TikTok ever run out of weird life hacks? Some woman with really long hair posted a video on how to deal with frizzy hair using something we normally associate with laundry. If you need to get the frizz out and do it fast, just grab a dryer sheet. She...
Hair Caregoodmenproject.com

9 Things You Should Know About Men’s Short Hair Cuts

— Beauty experts Cosmetify recently carried out research into the most searched short hairstyles for men. The timeless buzz cut came out at the top, closely followed by the crew cut and modern bowl cut. In recent years, taper fade haircuts have also seen a rise in popularity. With the ever-changing fashions, you can often find yourself falling behind. What haircut is in at the moment? More importantly, what hairstyles suit me?
Hair Carebusinesstomark.com

Why Do Older Women Always Have Short Hair?

Have you ever noticed how all ladies of a particular age appear to cut their hair short at some time in their lives? Is it because they want to, or because that’s what they’re supposed to do?. Shorter haircuts are beautiful on mature women, from a basic bob to a...
Aurora, NEAurora News Register

AfterGlow Tanning debuts in hair salon

Ten years after opening Hello Gorgeous in Aurora owner Georgia Berthelsen is branching out with a new partner and new product line, introducing AfterGlow Tanning at the downtown hair salon. Berthelsen and long-time employee Megan Newman are co-owners in the venture, which debuted last week featuring two tanning beds in a newly remodeled area toward the back of the salon. “We’ve just had so many…
MakeupPosted by
Us Weekly

Rachel Brosnahan Fights Dark Circles With This $30 ‘True Skin’ Concealer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. If we could own only a few makeup products, concealer would be one of our top choices — if not our number one pick. It can help cover up dark circles in the under-eye area, it can help cover up blemishes or pigmentation and sometimes it can even have skincare benefits.
Hair Carediscoverestevan.com

Local Hair Salon Excited To Start Maskless Hair Styling

Restrictions have been mostly lifted across Saskatchewan, and businesses are reaping the rewards after months of reduced business. Reduced occupancy, social distancing rules, and masks all prevented challenges for businesses over the past year. Now, Estevan businesses are looking towards a brighter future with customers being more comfortable. Mack's Reflections...
Hair Carefashionista.com

Campy, Dramatic Bows Are the Beauty Trend Dominating the Haute Couture Runways

Anyone who's paid even a marginal amount of attention to the runways over the past several years could tell you that hair accessories have been dominating the beauty trends for season after season (after season). And if the Fall 2021 Couture shows are any indication, the phenomenon isn't disappearing anytime soon. In fact, the latest runways out of Paris indicate that hair accessories — campy, dramatic bows, to be specific — are only getting bigger and showier.
Hair CarePosted by
The Independent

New lockdown rules: As salons shut, here’s how to cut your hair at home, according to a hairdresser

Cutting your own hair at home is nobody’s first choice, but during the previous two lockdowns, it’s been inevitable for many people who couldn’t wait for their next appointment at the hairdressers. It’s now the only option yet again, as Boris Johnson has announced that the whole of England will be going into a third national lockdown at midnight on 5 January. The new strict measures mean that the whole population is required to stay at home other than for limited exceptions, household mixing is banned and all schools and colleges will close. Non-essentials businesses must also shut their doors again, including...
Hair CareCosmopolitan

How to Sleep With Curly Hair: 10 Tried-and-True Techniques to Learn ASAP

After approximately three-million hours (in curl years) of product-testing, tutorial-watching, and incredibly bad hair days, I feel like I’ve mastered pretty much everything there is to master when it comes to my curl type. Except, that is, for one very elusive, frustrating aspect: How to sleep with curly hair. In my ~youth~, I tried to figure out how to perfectly preserve my curly hair overnight, and after discovering the only true answer was to sleep standing up, suspended in the air, I gave up and decided day-two hair was for curly hairstyles and updos only.
Hair CarePosted by
Popular Science

How to choose the best hair dryer for sleek salon-style locks

Our hair somehow looks like the perfect cross between “I woke up like this” and “I spent 12 hours on this” when we walk out of a hair salon. But you don’t need to rack up a huge bill to keep your hair looking sleek and stylish. The best hair dryers can achieve professional-looking ‘dos at your convenience. Here’s how to choose yours.

