How Biden's Big Tech crackdown could affect companies

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden made the case that growing corporate consolidation was bad for the American workforce. CNBC's Ylan Mui reports on Biden's latest executive order targeting Big Tech and other sectors.

www.cnbc.com

