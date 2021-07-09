Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Story about Kelly Ripa's Engagement Ring That She Received from Husband 10 Years after Wedding

By Ksenia Novikova
Posted by 
Amomama
Amomama
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Popular television presenter Kelly Ripa showed off the ring her husband Mark Consuelos gave her two decades ago and shared a secret about the day he gave it to her. Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, have already been married for 25 years and have three lovely children together. With all that time that has passed, they still seem just as much in love as they were when they tied the knot.

news.amomama.com

Comments / 1

Amomama

Amomama

New York City, NY
282K+
Followers
28K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

 https://news.amomama.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Consuelos
Person
Ryan
Person
Kelly Ripa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engagement Ring#Wedding Ring#Ripa And Consuelos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kelly Ripa's hilarious family photo is too good to miss

Kelly Ripa captured a brilliant photo of the men in her family on Saturday and coupled with the caption it would have made an amazing greetings card. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host shared the photo on Instagram and had her fans in stitches. Her image showed her husband,...
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Mark Consuelos & Son Michael, 24, Look Like Twins As They Celebrate His Graduation In Italy

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos jetted off to Italy and Greece with their family to belatedly celebrate their son Michael graduating from New York University. Michael Consuelos, 24, finally celebrated his college graduation with a trip to Europe with his entire family, including look-a-like dad Mark Consuelos, 50, and mom Kelly Ripa, 50. On Monday, July 5, Kelly shared a plethora of snapshots to social media from their family vacation to both Italy and Greece, which the couple’s two other children, daughter Lola, 20, and son Joaquin, 18, also attended, as did a bunch more family members. According to Kelly’s post, the trip was a belated celebration for Michael completing his undergraduate studies at New York University in May 2020, as well as for Kelly and Mark’s niece’s graduation.
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Lola Consuelos Turns 20 in This Gorgeous New Photo From Mom

Kelly Ripa isn’t a normal mom, she’s a cool mom. The actress actually seeks approval from her children before opting to post photos of them online. (Parents — and friends — please take note! We’re begging you!) The 50-year-old talk show host took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 16 to wish her daughter, Lola Consuelos, a happy birthday — and made sure to share a photo of which the (now) 20-year-old had explicitly pre-approved.
CelebritiesPosted by
FanSided

Kelly Ripa impresses with breezy swimsuit celebration snap

Kelly Ripa is big-time getting the thumbs-up as she marks a special occasion with a green swimsuit throwback. The 50-year-old daytime talk show host, followed by 2.9 million on Instagram, is fresh from shouting out dad Joe Ripa’s birthday, with a double thumbs-up shot delighting fans. Kelly, who celebrated her wedding anniversary earlier this year and got a tiny tattoo to mark her wedding date, is now giving a nod to her “pop pop,” of course including the trademark humor that’s her standard.
Family RelationshipsHello Magazine

Kelly Ripa reveals heartbreaking meaning behind son's name

Kelly Ripa is a proud mom to three children with husband Mark Consuelos. And now she has revealed how the couple came to decide on their names – Michael, Lola and Joaquin. Appearing on Live! with her co-star Ryan Seacrest, the 50-year-old was asked how she chose her kids' monikers and whether it had been a difficult decision.
CelebritiesPosted by
FanSided

Kelly Ripa delights with 4th july pool party

Kelly Ripa is getting all kinds of thumbs-up as a very special episode of Live! With Kelly and Ryan celebrates the 4th of July. The 50-year-old talk show queen had already made Independence Day headlines on Sunday as a digitially-edited video showed her toasting marshmallows while poolside and joined by co-host Ryan Seacrest – the 46-year-old American Idol face was today back with his trusty side-kick, also resuming the poolside setting.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Here's what Kelly Ripa has said about Regis Philbin in her own words

Kelly Ripa had a close relationship with her former Live co-host Regis Philbin, however, as with any relationship, the pair occasionally didn't see eye to eye. Regis sadly passed away in July 2020 following a heart attack, but he alongside broadcasters like Larry King will be honored at Friday's Daytime Emmys ceremony.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
HollywoodLife

Kelly Ripa Fires Back After Fans Claim She Only Has 1 Foot In Family Photos: ‘You Guys Are Weirdos’

Kelly Ripa accused her followers of being ‘weirdos’ for claiming that the talk show host was missing a foot in photos from her family vacation to Italy and Greece. Kelly Ripa, 50, is clearing up the bizarre rumors that she only has one foot. The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, July 5 to call out her followers for claiming that Kelly was missing a foot in an Instagram from her family vacation to Europe. In the snapshot, only one of Kelly’s feet can be seen as she posed for a big group pic with husband Mark Consuelos, their three children, and more loved ones. Kelly’s followers flooded the comments section of her post with the outrageous claims. One said, “The picture looks awesome but where’s your other foot Kelly?” while another said, “This is crazy but where are your feet?” And Kelly had an epic response back.
MusicHello Magazine

Kelly Ripa's strict rule with daughter Lola revealed – and it might surprise you

Kelly Ripa is a doting mother to three children, who are growing up fast!. The Live with Kelly and Ryan star's two oldest kids, Michael, 24, and Lola, 20, remained in New York to study when it came to going to university, but the star had a strict rule in place to make sure that they felt a sense of independence in the city.
Celebritiespurewow.com

Kelly Ripa’s Jaw Legitimately Dropped ﻿When ‘Live’ Guest Revealed Hidden Talent

There’s a good chance Kelly Ripa is still picking her jaw off the floor after yesterday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan. On Tuesday, producers shared a behind-the-scenes video on the show’s official Instagram page. During the segment, Ripa and her co-host, Ryan Seacrest, chatted with 14-year-old Zaila Avant-garde, who recently became the first African-American to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee. (NBD.)
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Kelly Ripa Hilariously Calls Out Dudes Who Think She's Missing A Foot

Despite never feeling fully comfortable as a celebrity, Kelly Ripa has been in the public eye for all of her adult life, whether as an actress, a dancer or the long-running co-host of the longer-running talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan. So it's safe to say she's heard a lot of strange and off-putting things from people over the past three decades. But there's always room for more, I suppose, and Ripa found herself quite flummoxed by comments made on a recent social media post, in which fans are questioning whether or not she is missing one of her feet. The Internet is a silly place sometimes.

Comments / 1

Community Policy