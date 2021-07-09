Story about Kelly Ripa's Engagement Ring That She Received from Husband 10 Years after Wedding

Kelly Ripa accused her followers of being ‘weirdos’ for claiming that the talk show host was missing a foot in photos from her family vacation to Italy and Greece. Kelly Ripa, 50, is clearing up the bizarre rumors that she only has one foot. The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, July 5 to call out her followers for claiming that Kelly was missing a foot in an Instagram from her family vacation to Europe. In the snapshot, only one of Kelly’s feet can be seen as she posed for a big group pic with husband Mark Consuelos, their three children, and more loved ones. Kelly’s followers flooded the comments section of her post with the outrageous claims. One said, “The picture looks awesome but where’s your other foot Kelly?” while another said, “This is crazy but where are your feet?” And Kelly had an epic response back.