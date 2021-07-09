Cancel
How Australia and China's trade relationship broke down

CNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 6th 2021, the Chinese government announced it would no longer engage in economic dialogue with Australia. This came after the Australian government cancelled two deals under the Asian giant's multibillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative. The relationship between the two countries has been fraying since 2015, when Australia became...

Foreign PolicyForeign Policy

China Is Worried About a Post-U.S. Afghanistan

The U.S. military exit from Afghanistan has predictably escalated internal turmoil and increased regional security concerns in neighboring countries like China. In the United States, though, there have been fears that China will step in to fill the gap left by Washington. Headlines such as “America departs Afghanistan as China arrives” summarize the prevailing narrative. The Daily Beast claims that China has a big plan for post-U.S. Afghanistan. Such claims are largely built on the back of the China-Pakistan-Afghanistan dialogue and cooperation program that launched in 2017.
Posted by
Olive Boneflayer

The threat of China invading Taiwan is growing every day. What the U.S. can do to stop it.

In his speech celebrating the Chinese Communist Party’s 100th-anniversary last week, Chairman Xi Jinping proclaimed that China has never bullied or oppressed the people of any other country. Yet that is exactly what Beijing is doing to Taiwan, and its intensifying aggression toward the democratic island is increasingly raising concerns that it will try to take it by force.
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

China says it 'drove away' U.S. warship in South China Sea

China's military said it "drove away" a U.S. warship that illegally entered Chinese waters near the Paracel Islands Monday, the anniversary of an international court ruling that held Beijing had no claim over the South China Sea. The USS Benfold entered the waters without China's approval, seriously violating its sovereignty...
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

China cheers Russia's move away from US dollar in favor of yuan

Beijing has welcomed Russia's decision to cut the US currency from its National Wealth Fund and give the yuan a bigger role, China's Foreign Ministry has announced. Last week, Russia fully eliminated the US dollar from its National Wealth Fund, reducing its share from 35% to zero. Meanwhile, it raised the amount of Chinese yuan in the fund to 30.4%, which put it in second place after the euro with 39.7%.
Economytechstartups.com

Elon Musk warns the US Military: China will overtake the US. “The US will be militarily second to China” without radical innovation, Musk says

Early this year, Elon Musk’s friend and co-founder of PayPal Peter Thiel, warned that big tech companies are too cozy with China. Calling Google a ‘treasonous’ company,” Thiel said the tech giant is working with the Chinese military through its artificial intelligence work with Chinese universities, a charge that Google later denied as “baseless.”
POTUSNewsweek

Chinese Foreign Official Says U.S. Dominance in 'Decline' But Will Be Hard to Overtake

China's foreign vice minister said Friday that America's hegemony is falling, but noted that it would still be hard to surpass the U.S. as a leading world power. Speaking to the Chinese state media outlet Guancha on Friday, Le Yucheng said the U.S. continued to represent the strongest, most powerful nation in the world, but that the country was suffering from an idealogical perspective.
POTUSThe Guardian

US vows to work with Australia to oppose China’s ‘unfair’ trade practices

The Biden administration has vowed to work with Australia to push back against China’s “unfair” trade practices, as the Morrison government seeks international support to fight Beijing’s tariffs on Australian wine. With the US declaring it has “Australia’s back”, Guardian Australia has learned the European Union is also set to...
MilitaryPosted by
UPI News

U.S. warship 'driven away' from Paracel Islands, China's military says

July 12 (UPI) -- China's military said it chased away a U.S. warship that had entered Chinese-claimed waters near the disputed Paracel Islands. The United States has denied charges of violations. The People's Liberation Army's Southern Theater Command said Monday that the USS Benfold was seen near the Paracels, Chinese-administered...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
TheDailyBeast

China Warns iI Will Take ‘Necessary Measures’ as U.S. Blacklist Grows

China’s Ministry of Commerce warned on Sunday that it “will take necessary measures to safeguard China's legitimate rights and interests,” after the U.S. added 23 Chinese companies to its economic blacklist over human rights violations. Beijing denies any abuses and said it “resolutely opposes” the expansion, which it calls a “serious breach of international economic and trade rules.” On Friday, the U.S. Department of Commerce added a tranche of companies “implicated in human rights violations and abuses in the implementation of China's campaign of repression, mass detention, and high technology surveillance against Uyghurs, Kazakhs, and other members of Muslim minority groups in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.” It also added five Chinese companies that the U.S. claims directly support China’s military modernization programs related to “lasers and battle management systems.”

