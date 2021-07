A Dallas-based sandwich and salad restaurant has made its Houston area debut. is now open in the City Place mixed-use development (1700 Lake Plaza Dr.). Bread Zeppelin sets itself apart with its novel approach to sandwich construction. As CultureMap Dallas explains, the restaurant uses hollowed-out baguettes that are stuffed with chopped salads such as chicken Caesar or its most popular, the Southwest, with avocado, tomato, corn, black beans, cotija cheese, romaine lettuce, and a dressing of blue cheese or avocado ranch. The configuration makes for an easier, less messy eating experience.