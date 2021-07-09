Fairway Footnotes

The Tannenhauf Women's Golf Association held its 2021 Member-Guest Day event on July 8. Forty-five women participated in the nine-hole scramble. “My Fairway Ladies” was the theme of the day. Trudy and her wonderful staff once again prepared an excellent lunch of “Lady Fingers” sandwiches, fresh fruit, and strawberry garnished cakes for dessert. First place golfing honors went to Laura Yoder, Jenny Skolosh, Kathy Stroia, and Patty Hampu. Prizes for longest drive went to Laura Yoder and Nancy Polosky, in addition to guests Christy Palfy and Patty Hampu. Closest to the fairway line prizes were won by Loretta Crosser and Louise Myers. Shortest drive winners were Natalie Cooper and Linda Anderson. Most fairways hit winner was Loretta Crosser. The 50/50 winner was Jan Hart. Our committee for the event was Donna Hyland, Erma Hastings, Loretta Crosser, Margie Stroup and Cathy Beamer.