‘Taking a Byte Out of Hunger’ event this Sunday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A free event for anyone in the community will be taking place this Sunday!. The event is called “Taking a Byte Out of Hunger” and will take place at Highland Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be free food, hygiene bags, face painting, free haircuts, and more. Organizers say that the goal of this event is to give back to the community and to bring people together to get rid of violence in the city.