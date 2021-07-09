Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Meridian, MS

‘Taking a Byte Out of Hunger’ event this Sunday

By Andrew Samet
WTOK-TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A free event for anyone in the community will be taking place this Sunday!. The event is called “Taking a Byte Out of Hunger” and will take place at Highland Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be free food, hygiene bags, face painting, free haircuts, and more. Organizers say that the goal of this event is to give back to the community and to bring people together to get rid of violence in the city.

www.wtok.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Meridian, MS
Society
City
Meridian, MS
Local
Mississippi Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byte#Hunger#Dj#Charity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Music
News Break
Charities
Related
Public HealthABC News

1st COVID-19 case confirmed in Tokyo Olympic Village

The first COVID-19 case inside the Olympic Village was confirmed, officials said Saturday, as the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are set to kick off in less than a week. The case was reported after a screening test conducted Friday, according to Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto. The person is not an...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
Posted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Reuters journalist killed covering clash between Afghan forces, Taliban

SPIN BOLDAK, Afghanistan, July 16 (Reuters) - Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed on Friday while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near a border crossing with Pakistan, an Afghan commander said. Afghan special forces had been fighting to retake the main market area of Spin...

Comments / 0

Community Policy