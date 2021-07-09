Cancel
Nature-inspired Garden Art Fair returns to Reiman Gardens on Sunday

storycityherald.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Garden Art Fair is back at Reiman Gardens this year for its 18th season after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event, which features nature-inspired art from more than 50 artists, will be held Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “We have a lot...

Grand Rapids, MNGrand Rapids Herald-Review

Downtown Art Fair returns on July 10

MacRostie Art Center presents its annual summer art fair — a community celebration of art and creativity! The Downtown Art Fair will take place on Saturday, July 10 from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm on the Old Central School grounds in downtown Grand Rapids. Admission to the event is free and the public is encouraged to attend. The Downtown Art Fair is sponsored by Paul Bunyan Communications, the Loggy Dome, and Lefty’s Tent and Party Rental.
Saint Joseph, MISouth Bend Tribune

Streamlined Krasl Art Fair returns to the Bluff

ST. JOSEPH — The Krasl Art Fair on the Bluff returns Saturday and July 11 to Lake Bluff Park after a year hiatus because of the pandemic. The fair features 155 artists, and the event has been streamlined and added some changes to arrival. For the first time, it is...
Home & Gardenalaskavisit.com

Palmer Midsummer Garden & Art Faire

The Palmer Midsummer Garden & Arts Faire truly celebrates all things Alaska this weekend in downtown Palmer. The faire is one of Palmer's best annual events, with activities taking place throughout the downtown area, including live music, demonstrations, food trucks, activities and more. This year the Greater Palmer Chamber of Commerce is hosting the event.
Lifestyleinterlochenpublicradio.org

The Sound Garden: Nature Week

Nature is a near-constant source of inspiration for artists and non-artists alike. I’ve always been fascinated by the different ways composers and instrumentalists try to capture the essence of nature through notes on a page. This week, we were thinking about classical music’s relation to nature. Long ago, most music was played outdoors as part of ceremonies and rituals or for carrying messages or declaring war, on instruments made to withstand the elements and project through wind and noise. Today, so many classical pieces are inspired by nature, but they’re often performed in indoor, closed-off, silent venues. Has western classical music evolved in such a way that it’s no longer a part of nature? What would happen if we took this music outside, directly into nature?
Gardeningfinegardening.com

Art’s Creative Way to Enjoy the Garden

Today we’re visiting with Art in Ada, Michigan, who has found a beautiful and unusual way to enjoy the bounty of the garden. There was a time when I had an expansive garden in suburban Chicago, but inevitable downsizing led me in new directions. Now focusing on container gardens and a new wildflower garden for our community. I completed the MSU Master Gardener program in 2019 and was a finalist in container competition in Chicago in 2017.
Albert Lea, MNAlbert Lea Tribune

Annual Art & Garden Tour this weekend

The Albert Lea Art Center’s annual Art & Garden Tour will take place this weekend, highlighting six gardens throughout the area, along with artists at each. Jan Sease, who owns one of the gardens that will be on display at 610 Park Ave., said she started working on her gardens in 2017 after she and her husband bought their house in 2015.
Binghamton, NYbinghamtonhomepage.com

Celebrate Shakespeare in the Garden this Sunday

BINGHAMTON, NY – This Sunday is the 3rd annual Garden Celebration of Shakespeare and the Renaissance Era. This family-friendly event will feature live music, vendors, local artists, a costume parade, a Maypole dance and much more. Eve Berman, the coordinator of Much Ado in the Garden says this event is...
Fort Wayne, INb969fm.com

Covington Art Fair set to return

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS)- The Covington Art Fair will mark its 28th consecutive year July 31- August 1, 2021, at Covington Plaza shopping center, 6382 W. Jefferson Blvd. Showtimes are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. The Covington Art Fair is one of the largest fine arts fairs in the region, featuring the artwork of local, regional and national artists.
Washingtonian.com

A New Version of Jazz in the Garden Is Returning to the National Gallery of Art

After the beloved DC-summer ritual took a break last year (because of Covid, what else?), a slightly different incarnation of Jazz in the Garden will soon return to the Sculpture Garden at the National Gallery of Art. The new series, Concerts in the Sculpture Garden, begins July 29. Four bands...
Gardeningorangecoast.com

Outdoor Living Inspiration at Sherman Gardens

Now that we’re accustomed to spending more time outside, Sherman Library and Gardens offers a whimsical look at what actual outdoor living might entail. Through Sept. 12, the exhibit greenHOUSE highlights seven rooms around the property that show a horticultural twist. While you might not choose to move your four-poster...
Marin County, CAfuncheap.com

“The State of Nature” at Marin Art and Garden Center

Artist, author, conservationist and philosopher, Kaufmann. is the author of The California Field Atlas, a guide to the state’s ecology and geography as well as The Forests of California, and The State of Water: Understanding California’s Most Precious Resource. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as...
Seattle, WAPosted by
My Ballard

Art in the Garden returning to Ballard P-Patch this summer

Art in the Garden will happen August 7.Ballard P-Patch. The 19th Annual Art in the Garden festival is happening this August at the Ballard P-Patch (8527 25th Ave NW). The yearly festival will have an extra reason to celebrate this year, as the Ballard P-Patch has been secured for future generations thanks to donations and public funding.
Providence, RIwhatsupnewp.com

Summer Sunday Concerts coming to Lippitt House’s Museum Garden

Between the beach and supper, join summer concerts on Sunday, August 1 and 8 in the beautiful Lippitt House garden in Providence. Bring a blanket or folding chair and sit beside the fountain as you enjoy the music of the Latin jazz band, Infusion Evolution, or the story songs and Irish tunes of the band Bank of Ireland.
Patchogue, NYgreaterlongisland.com

Arts on Terry street fair returns to Patchogue this fall

The art fair on Terry Street is making a comeback to Patchogue Village for 2021. After last year’s cancellation due to COVID-19, the Patchogue Arts Council announced yesterday on Facebook the day-long event is on for Sept. 26. Beth Giacummo, executive director of PAC, confirmed the date to greaterpatchogue.com and...

