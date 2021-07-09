Cancel
Lincoln, ME

The Boneheads Concert at The Lincoln Home

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, July 15, The Lincoln Home is hosting the first of three concerts in their Summer Music Series on the shore of the Damariscotta River. Orville Lee, incredibly talented singer and songwriter, will be the opening act starting at 6 p.m. The Boneheads will perform from 7-9 p.m. Fresh oysters, along with savory offerings from Blazing Tomato Woodfired Pizza and Mr. Ribs BBQ & Grill, will be available for purchase starting at 5 p.m. Stone Cove Catering will be on site with Sadie the Bar Car, selling craft beer, wine, and soft drinks. Bring your lawn chair or blanket. No coolers allowed.

