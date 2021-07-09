Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

City Girls, 'Twerkulator'

By Reanna Cruz
kosu.org
 7 days ago

Built from two dance floor classics — "Planet Rock" by Afrika Bambaataa and "Percolator" by Cajmere — City Girls' latest single, "Twerkulator," bounces between sensually whispered hooks and bombastic verses guaranteed to induce a twitch of movement in even the grumpiest of grandfathers. From gaining traction through TikTok's "Twerkulator" challenge to a publicized behind-the-scenes sample clearance issue, the song has been subjected to months of social media discourse, creating a mythos that extends beyond two minutes and eighteen seconds and turns Yung Miami and JT into de-facto mascots of Hot Girl Summer.

www.kosu.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Girls#Music Video#Planet Rock#Tiktok#Jt#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
CelebritiesMTV

City Girls Stage A Twerk Takeover In New Video Directed By Missy Elliott

Get your freak on, because it’s time for the “Twerkulator.”. Missy Elliott has collaborated with hip-hop duo City Girls by directing the music video for their latest single “Twerkulator,” which was released today (July 7). The video begins with an emergency warning from the rap icon herself sounding out through...
CelebritiesJezebel

Missy Elliott's City Girls Video Is the Ultimate Summer Treat

Yes yes yes: City Girls, “Twerkulator” - Let’s see, we’ve got giant asses attacking a city, disembodied heads, the City Girls looking... magenta? Yep, this has Missy Elliott’s handiwork all over it, and it’s why the “Twerkulator” music video is such a treat. The fact that City Girls went with Elliott’s unique brand of weird for the direction of this video—as opposed to something a little safer—is pretty refreshing, and makes up for the sometimes distracting product placement moments scattered throughout the video. But oddly enough, one of the biggest product placements—JT and Yung Miami decked out in hot pink MCM branded bodysuits, seated on an MCM couch, surrounded by dancers, wallpaper, and flooring in the same pattern—looked so kooky and dope that I didn’t even clock the obvious product placement. So yeah, you might be sick of this song by now, but at least stick around for the surreal visuals. —Ashley Reese.
Musicrespect-mag.com

Tyla Yaweh Back With New Single “Back Outside”

Today, hip-hop’s boldest rockstar Tyla Yaweh unleashes a new single entitled “Back Outside.” Get it at all DSPs HERE via London Entertainment/Epic Records. The song hinges on a head-nodding beat punctuated by skittering cymbals, 808s, punchy adlibs, and a defibrillator buzz. Meanwhile, Tyla leans into the production with slick verses before announcing, “I’m back outside.”
Musicrespect-mag.com

Toosii Shares New Song And Visual For, “Head over Hills”

Toosii, a member of the 2021 XXL Freshman Class, is back with a brand new song, “head over hills.” While his previous record found his “heart cold” after a break-up, a renewed sense of hope infuses “head over hills,” as Toosii delivers a moving declaration of love and devotion, accompanied by emotive keyboards and a soulful guitar. The track was produced by ThatBossEvan (Lil Durk, YXNG K.A) and Rocky. Download / stream HERE. View the official video HERE.
MusicComplex

Polo G Joins Funk Flex’s “Lurkin” Remix f/ King Von

Polo G has hopped on the remix of Funkmaster Flex’s song “Lurkin” with King Von. The track’s newest iteration also arrived alongside an official music video. The song’s original version dropped in December 2020, also with an accompanying video that featured the late King Von. The original song now has...
MusicHighsnobiety

Highsnobiety Soundsystem 50: Best New Songs

After a (very) brief hiatus, Highsnobiety Soundsystem 50 is back! This time we're doing things a little differently: the playlist is coming in biweekly installments. While we want to keep sharing the music we love, like many music lovers, we also wanna gush about the tracks that have gotten us moving. From weird facts, intimate insights to hidden gems, we've got only the best new songs and we wanna talk about it to you right here, right now.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Summer Walker Teases Lil Durk Collab

The list of collaborations set to be included on Summer Walker’s new album is looking more and more stacked by the minute. The new mom is getting back to her craft after the birth of “Bubbles” in March, sharing snaps of studio days with SZA and Omarion. Other studio photo ops on Summer’s feed include sessions with Pharrell and Sean Garret, so clearly, the girl is working hard.
Musichiphop-n-more.com

New Music: Fat Joe – ‘Back Outside’ (Feat. Remy Ma)

Fat joe and Remy Ma are back outside. In a recent conversation with B. Dot, Fat Joe revealed that this summer, he plans on dropping a mixtape that’s tentatively titled W.W.B.S., which stands for What Would B.I.G. Say. He described it as “grown and sexy, big boy, big money, big fun big barbecue” and not the typical Joe you usually hear on his albums. It’s something a lot of artists are likely going to do with COVID restrictions easing and it only makes sense that Joe kicks things off and drops the first song from it on Independence Day.
Musichypebeast.com

Trippie Redd and Lil Uzi Vert Can't Buy Love on New Track 'Holy Smokes'

Trippie Redd and Lil Uzi Vert linked to drop the new track “Holy Smokes.” Produced by Flansie and Sserotonin, it’s the second single off of Redd’s fourth album Trip At Knight. Debuting alongside a distorted animated lyric video, the song sees Redd rap over a synth beat lamenting that despite...
Musickosu.org

Yebba, 'October Sky'

It's a hard time to be a champion singer in pop – the kind who can really nail a vocal run, hit a high note with golden confidence and interpret a lyric with a stage actor's bravado. In 2021, murmuring ASMR gurus and gum-snapping rappers dominate. But Abigail Smith, who goes by inverted pseudonym Yebba, shows how to do it on this song that's been haunting my ears since June. "October Sky" starts out in that quiet, inward space so familiar in these Eilish days, as Yebba invokes a lo-fi filtered childhood memory of a lost loved one. Slowly, word by word, she builds tension, until she breaks through with one of those runs – and suddenly the song catapults into space. Mark Ronson's strikingly tasteful production allows Yebba to lead as her memory becomes a burden, a treasure and an open door; she flies through it in the end, in full-throated catharsis. What's remarkable is that she never sacrifices the intimacy of those first tentative notes. A master class in conveying complex emotions.
Theater & Dancekosu.org

Durand Jones and the Indications, 'The Way That I Do'

There's a certain kind of dance hit that's so hooky it's irritating. Think "Night Fever" by the Bee Gees or "Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough" by Michael Jackson. Like a bump of white powder, these songs hit with a dizzying impact, simultaneously firing up a listener's synapses, hips and feet. "The Way That I Do" by Durand Jones and the Indications is this kind of song, its handclap beats doing whirlies around the swirl of synth-strings while drummer Aaron Frazer's driving falsetto moves like a hand confidently exploring the small of a dance partner's back. This single is another indication that the vintage soul game has a new champion team – and that disco sensuality will never fade away.
Musickosu.org

Iron Maiden, 'The Writing On The Wall'

After four decades of upping the irons, we may think we know Iron Maiden. Turns out, we don't. Iron Maiden's anthemic rockers don't get nearly as much shine as the metal band's glorious shred fests, so here's "The Writing on the Wall," led by a desert-swept twang that bucks throughout the six-minute epic. Co-written with guitarist Adrian Smith, the track finds Bruce Dickinson – who has always explored the histories, victories and ravages of war, and the dangers of fascism – singing about changing tides and warns what happens to those who get left behind progress. In songwriting that stretches our notions of Iron Maiden, "The Writing on the Wall" signals hope for after the apocalypse, with an animation just as epic, featuring the band's mascot Eddie as a robo-samurai and tons of Easter eggs that warrant multiple views.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Biz Markie’s wife Tara?

RAPPER Biz Markie is still alive and receiving round-the-clock medical care, his rep has confirmed after false online rumours he had died. It comes after reports the 57-year-old Just A Friend hitmaker was is "in a hospice with significant brain damage" following a stroke. Who is Biz Markie's wife Tara?
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Mariah Carey Thinks Of Nick Cannon's Many Children

Nick Cannon is certainly pursuing his dream of having many children, and as a result, a large family – but he's taken a bit of an unorthodox approach to it, having had several children with quite a few women. The actor and the "Masked Singer" host could be expecting his seventh child soon. Cannon and "Wild 'n Out" cast member and model Alyssa Scott are reportedly expecting their first child together, a boy named Zen S. Cannon, reported People. Scott confirmed as much in a since-deleted "nude maternity post" to Instagram, per People. This will be Scott's second child, and her first with Cannon, who has quite the brood of kids already.

Comments / 0

Community Policy