Talladega, AL

President of Talladega College meets with the king of college football

By Mark Edwards, Senior Editor, medwards@annistonstar.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe president of Talladega College met with the king of college football this week. Dr. Billy C. Hawkins, president of Talladega College, met with Alabama coach Nick Saban as part of an event hosted by Coca-Cola United. According to a news release, attendees met with Saban to have lunch, tour the football facilities and share insight into the new Name, Image and Likeness rules, which allow college athletes to accept endorsement opportunities. Saban also discussed precautionary measures that were taken during the pandemic, and his plans for the 2021 season.

