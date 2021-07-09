Sizzlin' Summer Series Continues with Hometown Heroes
The Sizzlin' Summer Series will continue in downtown Bartlesville. Bartlesville Community Center Director Val Callaghan said the second event of the Sizzlin' Summer Series, titled "Hometown Heroes," will feature Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra (BSO) and a Laser Light Show by Integrity Lighting of Tulsa. She said this will take place on Friday, July 9, from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. at Tower Center at Unity Square, 300 SE Adams Boulevard.bartlesvilleradio.com
