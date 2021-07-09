Cancel
Input sought on revised federal draft proposal for disadvantaged businesses

By Idaho Transportation Department
Argus Observer Online
 8 days ago

BOISE - The Disadvantaged Business Enterprises program works to provide a level playing field for under-represented female and minority-owned businesses. The program ensures these companies have the opportunity to compete fairly for U.S. Department of Transportation federally funded design and construction projects. The Idaho Transportation Department has revised the proposed...

www.argusobserver.com

