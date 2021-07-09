Input sought on revised federal draft proposal for disadvantaged businesses

Franklin County is set to receive about $255 million from the American Rescue Plan, the federal economic stimulus and relief package enacted earlier this year in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The big question now for the county board of commissioners is how to best spend that money. The commissioners, agencies and others have plenty of ideas, but county officials have scheduled a public meeting to gain additional comments and suggestions from residents. The session is set for 10 a.m. to noon Thursday in the Commissioners Hearing Room at the county government complex, 369 S. High St., in Columbus. Commissioner’s spokesman Tyler Lowry said the public can attend in person or participate virtually since the board’s weekly business session and briefing are broadcast online. Residents are encouraged to watch the meeting online. More information is available in the Columbus Dispatch article here. All attendees will join in listen only mode. If you would like to speak during the event, you must submit a speaker slip at: https://commissioners.franklincountyohio.gov/public-meetings/Public-Meeting-Speaker-Request. Register for the meeting here.