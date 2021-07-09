Sedona Fire respond to OHV rollover on Diamondback Gulch OHV Trail

Thursday afternoon, Sedona Fire responded to a rollover on the Diamondback Gulch OHV Trail. Battalion Chief Jordan Baker says crews found a single UTV rollover with 5-occupants inside. One of the occupants suffered a significant traumatic injury to their upper extremity which required transportation via air to a Phoenix area trauma center for further care and treatment. Baker says with the forests open again, the district is seeing an increase in OHV traffic and everyone is reminded to be cautious and aware of other UTV’s in recreational areas. No other injuries were reported.