ANN ARBOR, MI -- The Ann Arbor Police Department is currently investigating two possibly related assaults that occurred overnight on Friday. The first assault occurred around 10 p.m. on Friday, July 16, in Nickels Arcade, the shopping alley between State Street and Maynard Street. A man in his early 20s approached a woman, punching her and telling her to be quiet. She kicked him in the groin and began to scream, prompting the suspect to leave.