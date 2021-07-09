Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clayton County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Clayton, DeKalb by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 09:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clayton; DeKalb SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN MORGAN...SOUTHERN WALTON...ROCKDALE...NORTHEASTERN CLAYTON...SOUTHEASTERN DEKALB SOUTHERN GWINNETT...NEWTON AND HENRY COUNTIES UNTIL 330 PM EDT At 310 PM EDT...a line of strong thunderstorms extended from near Walnut Grove to Stockbridge, moving southeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...35 to 45 mph wind, up to penny sized hail, frequent cloud- to-ground lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include McDonough, Conyers, Monroe, Covington, Jonesboro, Madison, Stockbridge, Riverdale, Morrow, Social Circle, Lake City, Oxford, Lithonia, Porterdale, Walnut Grove, Rutledge, Newborn, Mansfield, Jersey and Lakeview Estates. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...50MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clayton, GA
City
Mcdonough, GA
City
Madison, GA
City
Lake City, GA
City
Riverdale, GA
City
Walnut Grove, GA
City
Jonesboro, GA
City
Mansfield, GA
City
Stockbridge, GA
City
Covington, GA
County
Clayton County, GA
City
Conyers, GA
City
Rutledge, GA
County
Dekalb County, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Heavy Rain#Preparedness#Western Morgan#Henry Counties#Social Circle#Lakeview Estates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Biz Markie, known for classic rap song ‘Just a Friend,’ dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Biz Markie, a hip-hop staple known for his beatboxing prowess, turntable mastery and the 1989 classic “Just a Friend,” has died. He was 57. Markie’s representative, Jenni Izumi, said the rapper-DJ died peacefully Friday evening with his wife by his side. The cause of death has not been released.
Sacramento, CAPosted by
CBS News

2 men charged with plotting to attack Democratic HQ in Sacramento

This story first appeared on CBS Sacramento. Sacramento — Two Northern California men were charged in federal court with conspiring to attack the Democratic headquarters in Sacramento, the U.S. Department of Justice Northern District of California said on Thursday. Ian Benjamin Rogers, 45, of Napa, and Jarrod Copeland, 37, of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy