Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Barrow County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Barrow, Butts, Gwinnett, Henry, Jackson, Jasper, Morgan by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 09:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barrow; Butts; Gwinnett; Henry; Jackson; Jasper; Morgan; Newton; Oconee; Rockdale; Walton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN BUTTS...MORGAN SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON...WALTON...ROCKDALE...BARROW...EASTERN GWINNETT...NORTHERN JASPER...OCONEE...NEWTON AND HENRY COUNTIES UNTIL 400 PM EDT At 323 PM EDT...a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from near Hog Mountain to Nicholasville to Jersey to near Magnet to Eagles Landing, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...35 to 45 mph wind, up to penny sized hail, frequent cloud- to-ground lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include Lawrenceville, McDonough, Conyers, Winder, Monroe, Covington, Madison, Watkinsville, Stockbridge, Sugar Hill, Snellville, Buford, Loganville, Braselton, Auburn, Dacula, Social Circle, Grayson, Statham and Oxford. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...50MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mcdonough, GA
City
Lawrenceville, GA
City
Dacula, GA
City
Covington, GA
City
Oconee, GA
City
Sugar Hill, GA
County
Jasper County, GA
City
Braselton, GA
County
Henry County, GA
City
Watkinsville, GA
County
Newton County, GA
County
Oconee County, GA
City
Buford, GA
City
Statham, GA
County
Gwinnett County, GA
City
Morgan, GA
City
Madison, GA
County
Walton County, GA
County
Jackson County, GA
County
Butts County, GA
City
Loganville, GA
City
Jasper, GA
City
Newton, GA
City
Stockbridge, GA
County
Morgan County, GA
City
Conyers, GA
County
Barrow County, GA
County
Rockdale County, GA
City
Grayson, GA
City
Jackson, GA
City
Snellville, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Heavy Rain#Henry Counties#Oxford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.

Comments / 0

Community Policy