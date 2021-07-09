Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Broome County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Broome, Chenango, Cortland by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 15:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broome; Chenango; Cortland A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN BROOME SOUTHEASTERN CORTLAND AND SOUTHWESTERN CHENANGO COUNTIES At 322 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Marathon, moving southeast at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Coventry, Greene, Willet, Whitney Point, Marathon, Lisle, South Oxford, Brisben, Smithville Flats and Smithville Center. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marathon, NY
City
Willet, NY
County
Broome County, NY
County
Cortland County, NY
City
Chenango, NY
City
Lisle, NY
City
Whitney Point, NY
City
Cortland, NY
County
Chenango County, NY
City
Smithville Flats, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Broome Chenango#Marathon Lisle#Brisben#Smithville Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.

Comments / 0

Community Policy