LEARN MORE ABOUT DR. BILAL BIN HAFEEZ
Hafeez is the founding member of the first nationally recognized South Texas Center of Excellence in Cancer Immunology at the UTRGV School of Medicine and is an accomplished researcher with a background in immunopharmacology, cancer therapeutics and cancer biology. Hafeez, a Nehtaur, Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, India native, has earned prestigious grant awards and is an active member of the American Association for Cancer Research and the Indian Association for Cancer Research. His significant contributions to cancer biology and molecular therapeutics have led to his numerous published manuscripts in scientific journals.megadoctornews.com
Comments / 0