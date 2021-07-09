Cancel
Tone Matters: New Study Finds Fed Chair's Positive Tone Leads Higher Share Prices

By Sam Corey
Benzinga
Benzinga
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A positive attitude goes a long way. For the chair of the Federal Reserve, that sentiment may only be truer. And it’s not just the sentiment stemming from the leader of the country’s monetary policy. A more positive vocal intonation from any Federal Reserve chair — Jerome Powell, for example — leads to economic expansion and a rise in share prices, according to a new study by the National Bureau of Economic Research.

Benzinga

Benzinga

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy