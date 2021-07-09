Tone Matters: New Study Finds Fed Chair's Positive Tone Leads Higher Share Prices

We continue to be a skeptical bull toward gold and even more skeptical toward silver. However, gold prices have shown resiliency over the past three-and-a- half weeks and have forged gains off a rise in open interest and generally strong trading volume. In the action today the markets will be presented with US producer price index readings for June, with expectations calling for a 0.6% gain, which is in the inflationary range but is softer than the gain last month. Another potential volatility event is midday testimony by the Federal Reserve Chairman to Congress, where the trade will attempt to glean the latest view and stance from the Fed. With Democrats agreeing on another large US stimulus package, it will be interesting to see if the Federal Reserve Chairman has any concerns that the stimulus may move inflation from transitory to sustainable. Certainly, gold continues to face a conundrum where strong inflation and stimulus packages are likely to firm the dollar and hold back gold and silver prices. The US CPI report yesterday failed to spark a typical inflation rally in gold and silver despite some price measures registering the hottest readings since 2013. It should also be noted that the CPI excluding food and energy was also hot and above expectations. A potential negative for gold and silver today comes from yesterday's 30-year US Treasury Bond auction, which showed dismal demand, which could put pressure on gold and silver from the rising interest rate argument. From a longer-term perspective, the gold market could be supported by supply disruptions in South Africa following reports of riots brought on by surging infections, a lack of vaccines, and financial problems from the pandemic. Silver has been solidifying consolidation low support just under $26.00 this week, and the market should benefit from news of a 1-million-ounce inflow into silver ETFs yesterday, news that Silver Corp. first quarter production declined 12% due to labor issues, and from a significant jump in silver ETF VIX readings this week, as we think that shows silver is beginning to react to daily events. In a potential bullish long-term development, the major South African gold miner Sibanye announced they would "wind down" gold mines in South Africa because they are nonperforming investments.