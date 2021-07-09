Cancel
Maryland State

Maryland unemployment case delayed until Monday

By Kate Ryan
WTOP
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe legal dispute over Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s decision to withdraw the state from federal unemployment programs is on hold for now. A hearing was scheduled on the matter in Baltimore Circuit Court for Friday, but Robbie Leonard, the attorney for one set of plaintiffs, said lawyers for both sides agreed to delay it until Monday in order “to streamline the process and make it as simple as possible,” explaining that it would allow for the preparation of witnesses who would be called during the hearing.

