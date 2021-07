Dyal HomeCourt Partners announced its first investment, a minority equity stake in the Phoenix Suns of the NBA. HomeCourt is managed by Dyal Capital, a division of Blue Owl Capital Inc., an alternative asset manager with US$ 52.5 billion in assets, and it is the only private equity fund pre-approved by the NBA to invest in multiple NBA franchises. Robert Sarver is an American businessman, co-founder of Southwest Value Partners, a real estate development company, and the owner of the Phoenix Suns and RCD Mallorca. In 2004, Sarver purchased the Suns for a then record US$ 401 million.