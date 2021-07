Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Stock futures flat after first week of second-quarter earnings. U.S. stock futures were flat Friday morning, the final day of trading in the first week of second-quarter earnings reports. Dow futures implied an opening gain of roughly 35 points, while futures for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were little changed. A day earlier, the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 53.79 points, or 0.15%, to finish at 34,987.02. The broad S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 0.33% and 0.7%, respectively. The 30-stock Dow is on pace for its fourth positive week in a row. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are on pace to break three-week win streaks.