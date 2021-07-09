Cancel
SGOC Stock: 7 Things to Know About Red-Hot SCGOCO Group

By Chris MacDonald
InvestorPlace
 8 days ago

Today, one stock that’s absolutely skyrocketing is SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC). Indeed, the more-than-500% move today in SGOC stock is bewildering to many. Indeed, social media sentiment on SGOC stock is unclear. Retail investors seem to be unsure as to why this stock is moving so quickly. Whether it’s momentum traders piling into this name in a big way or retail investors believing a squeeze is possible with this stock remains questionable. Indeed, SCOGO’s short interest level around 8% doesn’t suggest there’s necessarily the fundamentals for a squeeze present. However, data from Fintel shows a short volume ratio above 25%.

investorplace.com

#Short Interest#Sgoco Group#Scogo#Fintel#Sgoc Stock Sgoco#Chinese
