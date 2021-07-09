SGOC Stock: 7 Things to Know About Red-Hot SCGOCO Group

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Dow set to open lower ahead of Day 2 of Powell's testimony. Dow futures dropped more than 150 points Thursday, one day after the S&P 500 hit an all-time high but failed to close at a record in a muted session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished slightly higher and the Nasdaq ended slightly lower. Both both benchmarks were less than 1% away from their record closes on Monday. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to deliver his semiannual economic testimony to the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday. He told the House Committee on Financial Committee that the Fed is still a ways off from altering monetary policy. He also said he expects inflation to moderate even as the latest readings on consumer prices and wholesale prices surged.