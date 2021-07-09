What to Know About the Pfizer Booster Trial and New Vaccine Moves for PFE Stock

Meme stocks and altcoins might seem like the biggest trends of the year, but they’re not quite. SPACs (special purpose acquisition companies) have quietly been driving investor madness since January. And, unlike interest in altcoins and meme stocks, there are no signs of this train slowing down. Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), Churchill Capital (NYSE:CCIV), Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (NYSE:PSTH) and more are driving the news cycle. And every time a new company eyes up a SPAC merger, investors take interest. The newest challenger is Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX). Enovix stock will be hitting the market soon thanks to a recent announcement.