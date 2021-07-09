Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

What to Know About the Pfizer Booster Trial and New Vaccine Moves for PFE Stock

By Brenden Rearick
InvestorPlace
 9 days ago

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is inching up this morning, and it’s not letting anybody get in its way. As Pfizer and other Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers clash with government entities over the timeline of booster shots, PFE stock continues to gain. Investors are holding on tight to the edges of their seats. So what do you need to know about Pfizer’s booster trial? And what about its plans for a new vaccine?

investorplace.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pfe#Booster#Vaccine Trial#Pfizer Lrb#Pfe Stock#Bntx#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Industry
News Break
FDA
Related
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Forbes

How Well Does The Pfizer Vaccine Protect Against The Delta Variant? Here’s What We Know.

Data from Israel’s health ministry shows Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine significantly less effective at preventing infection and symptomatic illness with the Delta variant than previous strains of coronavirus, conflicting with existing research that suggests strong protection against the variant—and here’s what might explain the discrepancy. Key Facts. A full course of...
StocksInvestorPlace

10 Stocks Under $10 to Buy In July for the Rest of the Year

Many investors like cheap shares, particularly those under $10, and frequently put them on their lists of “stocks to watch.” After all, many of today’s market darlings were trading at much lower values yesterday. For instance, in May 2002, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) started life as a public company at an opening...
Public Healthhealthday.com

FDA to Prioritize Full Approval for Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

FRIDAY, July 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Pfizer Inc. announced on Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted priority review to its COVID-19 vaccine, positioning the vaccine for full approval by January. The Pfizer vaccine has been administered to more Americans than any other shot so far...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

Could Pfizer and Moderna Be in Trouble After the Latest COVID Vaccine Findings?

Messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines could potentially provide immunity for years, according to recent findings. Extended protection against COVID-19 could significantly cut into recurring revenue for Pfizer, BioNTech, and Moderna. It's still too early to know if mRNA vaccines will actually provide that extended protection. Long-lasting COVID-19 vaccines? That could be...
Pharmaceuticalscontagionlive.com

FDA Approves Pneumococcal 15-Valent Conjugate Vaccine for US Adults

The prophylaxis showed non-inferiority across shared serotypes with an available 13-valent vaccine in its indication-supporting data. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved pneumococcal 15-valent conjugate vaccine (VAXNEUVANCE) for the active-immunization prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae (IPD) among adults ≥18 years old. The indication, granted...
Medical & Biotechpharmacytimes.com

FDA Grants Priority Review to Pfizer, BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

The companies completed the rolling submission of their application in May 2021, and the Prescription Drug User Fee Act goal date for a decision is in January 2022. Officials with the FDA have granted priority review to Pfizer and BioNTech’s biologics license application (BLA) for their mRNA COVID-19 vaccine in patients 16 years of age and older, according to a press release from BioNTech.1.
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

Merck Announces U.S. FDA Approval of VAXNEUVANCE™ (Pneumococcal 15-valent Conjugate Vaccine) for the Prevention of Invasive Pneumococcal Disease in Adults 18 Years and Older Caused by 15 Serotypes

Clinical Data Supporting Approval Demonstrated Non-Inferior Immune Responses for the Serotypes Shared with PCV13 (1, 3, 4, 5, 6A, 6B, 7F, 9V, 14, 18C, 19A, 19F and 23F) VAXNEUVANCE Elicited Superior Immune Responses for Serotypes 3, 22F and 33F Compared to PCV13, Which Are Major Causes of Disease. KENILWORTH, N.J.--(BUSINESS...
StocksInvestorPlace

Enovix Stock: 4 Things for ENVX Investors to Know About the Big Battery SPAC Merger

Meme stocks and altcoins might seem like the biggest trends of the year, but they’re not quite. SPACs (special purpose acquisition companies) have quietly been driving investor madness since January. And, unlike interest in altcoins and meme stocks, there are no signs of this train slowing down. Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), Churchill Capital (NYSE:CCIV), Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (NYSE:PSTH) and more are driving the news cycle. And every time a new company eyes up a SPAC merger, investors take interest. The newest challenger is Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX). Enovix stock will be hitting the market soon thanks to a recent announcement.
ScienceColumbian

UW Medicine to run COVID vaccine booster trial

SEATTLE — Researchers with UW Medicine are among those at 12 sites nationally that will be studying whether a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will keep COVID-19 and its variants away. And they need volunteers to help. The purpose of the clinical trial, which is sponsored by...
StocksInvestorPlace

DPLS Stock: 13 Things to Know About Penny Stock DarkPulse as Shares Soar

DarkPulse (OTCMKTS:DPLS) stock is running higher on Wednesday despite a lack of news concerning the fiber sensor solutions company. Here’s everything investors need to know about DPLS stock as it heads higher today. DarkPulse is a technology-security company focused on Fiber and Ultra-High Sensitivity Sensors. It got its start back...
StocksInvestorPlace

The Meme Stock Trend Is Dying, So Get Out of Clover Health Now

With meme stocks starting to tumble and Wall Street becoming much more skeptical about Clover Health (NASDAQ:CLOV), the outlook of CLOV stock has deteriorated meaningfully in recent weeks. Meanwhile, Clover’s claims to be a high-tech disruptor are questionable, and the company continues to face Securites and Exchange Commission and Department...
StocksInvestorPlace

WHLM Stock: What to Know About Wilhelmina International as Shares Skyrocket

Today, investors in Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) and WHLM stock are seeing very impressive gains. Indeed, shares of WHLM stock have skyrocketed more than 35% to $6.75 at the time of writing. Today’s move comes amid a relatively flat couple months of trading. This is a stock that has remained relatively...
StocksInvestorPlace

SGOC Stock: 7 Things to Know About SGOCO Group as Shares Soar Again

A 50% daily gain in any stock is a big deal. For investors in Chinese conglomerate SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC), the price action of SGOC stock today is no exception. Indeed, various meme stocks are rallying as of late. And currently, it appears that SGOCO finds itself in a high-profile group of meme stocks being targeted by retail investors. The volatile moves we’ve seen in this stock in recent days include a 175% surge earlier this week. No doubt, this stock has been moving violently up and down.

Comments / 0

Community Policy