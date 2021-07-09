‘The Beast Must Die’ Transforms a Schoolteacher Into a Manipulator & Murderer

"Honestly, watching Jumbo and Harris verbally dance around each other is half the fun," Kristen Lopez says of the British stars in their six-episode limited series thriller adaptation of Cecil Day-Lewis' novel. "Both characters are playing roles that constantly shift based on what we, the audience, believe each knows about the other. Jumbo keeps Frances on tenterhooks, holding in a shudder or gasp whenever George is nearby. Harris, to his credit, makes George just as charming as he can be. The character is a horrible person, all that we’ve come to expect from a privileged white guy, and yet it’s easy to see how he’s kept people wrapped around his finger." Lopez adds: "Too often in shows about women losing children, they’re four-hanky melodramas. Here, with Jumbo in the lead, the character skirts the line between justice and revenge, never entering Killing Eve territory, but staying away from telling another tragic tale of what women do when their children pass. It cannot be overstated how amazing Jumbo is in the role. So much of her plan requires a sense of manipulation, starting with her ingratiating herself into the life of young model, Lena (Mia Tomlinson), who might yield a lead toward Marty’s killer."