"The giant ransomware attack against Kaseya might have been entirely avoidable," writes Engadget:. Former staff talking to Bloomberg claim they warned executives of "critical" security flaws in Kaseya's products several times between 2017 and 2020, but that the company didn't truly address them... Employees reportedly complained that Kaseya was using old code, implemented poor encryption and even failed to routinely patch software. The company's Virtual System Administrator, the remote maintenance tool that fell prey to ransomware, was supposedly rife with enough problems that workers wanted the software replaced.