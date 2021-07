Corpus Christi aquarium adds interactive and wet exhibit in time for Shark Week. Inches away, a shark noses up to you. Could be frightening, but if you are snorkeling with the sharks at the Texas State Aquarium in Corpus Christi, you have nothing to worry about. This exclusive encounter in the aquarium's H-E-B Caribbean Sea exhibit is an opportunity to get close to not only sandbar sharks but also multiple other species of fish in a safe way.