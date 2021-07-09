Designer Friday: An Aspire Exclusive Interview With Cami Weinstein

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleCami Weinstein has grown her business tremendously over the last two decades by artfully crafting residential, commercial and now hospitality spaces. Her projects span from Manhattan, The Hamptons and all the way to the West Coast, allowing her to make an impression and transform homes across the nation. By combining custom furnishings, unique art and a keen sense of color, Weinstein has showcased her designs in many major publications such as Luxe Magazine, NYC&G and now aspire design and home. Introducing this week’s Designer Friday, Cami Weinstein.

Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Lacoste's Louise Trotter: Interview, Design History

There's something in the water at Lacoste and it's not just its famous Crocodile. The French sportswear label has quietly become a must-watch as it spent the past few years shedding any notion of staidness in favor of fashion-forward style experiments. Louise Trotter, who became Lacoste's first woman creative director back in 2018, is responsible for the all-encompassing makeover, utilizing years of industry know-how to guide its cutting-edge collections.
Interior Designboatinternational.com

Luca Dini designs exclusive marble furniture for superyachts

After 50 years as a leader in marble creations, Franchi Umberto Marmi (FUM) was established enough to delve into the art world and collaborate with some of the most important designers in the world – including superyacht designer Luca Dini – for numerous outstanding installations. Because of this, the company was able to branch out with a Home Design division.
Interior Designsoundsandcolours.com

Caribbean Interior Design Style – What Exactly Does It Mean?

It would be great if the vacation lasted forever! Each of us, at least once in his life, dreamed of forgetting about all the everyday worries and the hustle and bustle of everyday life and ending up on a plane flying to Jamaica or the Bahamas. Fortunately, Caribbean-style décor can bring you a little closer to an alluring tropical paradise!
San Diego, CAsdccblog.com

Elhoffer Design San Diego Comic-Con 2021 Exclusives

Elhoffer Design has made a name for itself as one of the best geek fashion lines around — with a focus on making their customers both feel and look amazing. Their geek bound clothes are inspired from many of your favorite properties, including Marvel, Star Wars, Disney, and more. This...
Lifestylethe-saleroom.com

D for Design

This auctioneer has chosen to not publish their results. Please contact them directly for any enquiries. A range of Ladderax comprising four metal uprights, 200cm high; four teak shelves and a two door cupboard each 59cm long, seven teak shelves, a th... 350 - 450 GBP help. Lot 2. A...
Interior Designdecorhint.com

How to Make a Mood Board for Interior Design

This post may contain affiliate links. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn a small commission - at no extra cost to you. Learn more here. I’ll show you a quick and easy tutorial on how to make a mood board for interior design. Use this to plan room designs and coordinate color schemes.
Interior Designlushome.com

Mid Century Modern Kitchens, 50 Inspiring Design Ideas in the 50s and 60s Retro Styles

Colorful kitchen design in yellow and blue, plastic furniture, space-saving layout, furniture in the 50s-60s retro styles. The kitchen design of the 50s and 60s continues to influence modern interiors. Fantastic design trends, set in the USA, made the post-war industry develop practical and compact kitchen appliances and beautiful furniture. Modern kitchen design in the middle of the past century became affordable and attractive. European and American designers worked with artists to create bright, unique, space-saving, and modern kitchen designs.
Musiconeedm.com

Exclusive Interview with Future Bass DJ/Producer NOMAD

Nomad is the underground inspired bass house producer who eats, sleeps, and breathes music. It has been a path of hard work and dedication for Nomad. A path with a musical biography that began with guitar lessons to a full blown heavy bass dance music producer. Stepping out of his bubble and pushing the boundaries to what “works” in music production is Nomad’s motto. Believing in the power of originality and no rules music production, Nomad’s sound is created in the depths of his mind and heard through our speakers. In this interview Nomad discusses the inspiration for his new track “Let Go” ft Shlizk, where his love for dance music began, and where he plans on taking us.
Entertainmentciviccentertv.com

“The Splash” Exclusive Interview: Randi Langan and Nikki Ramai

WWJ News Radio 950 Weekday Midday Anchor and Splash Host, Brooke Allen, sits down with Obsessed Luxury Co-Owners, Randi Langan and Nikki Ramai to talk about their special boutique line!. Stay up to date with our videos by subscribing to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/CivicCen…. Visit our website for more information on...
Petskysdc.com

Goldlink Exclusive Interview With Little Bacon Bear

Join us live with DMV’s own Goldlink! He will join Little Bacon Bear for an exclusive one-on-one interview as well as answer questions from fans during our virtual meet and greet. Watch below…. text KYS to 37890 for exclusive and breaking news sent directly to you (terms & conditions apply)
Designdesignboom.com

what design can do exclusively announces the winners of no waste challenge

With an out-and-out urgency to confront the climate crisis, 16 winning designs are hungry for creative action. ‘over the past year, many of us have wondered: how will the creative industries respond in a time of unprecedented crisis?‘ comments richard van der laken, co-founder and creative director of what design can do. ‘creatives are no longer willing to wait for the change they want to see. they’re determined to be part of building a better future; one which redefines not only our relationship with waste, but our relationship with nature.‘ following the no waste challenge entry call in march 2021, what design can do in partnership with the IKEA foundation reveal how designers address this huge impact of waste on climate change. the winners receive €10,000 euro in funding and launch full-stream-ahead into a development program, turning every idea into reality.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
ARTnews

Ecologically Minded Doug Aitken Installation Plays Host to Saint Laurent Runway Show in Venice

On Wednesday evening, for the debut of its Spring Summer 2022 menswear collection in Venice, French fashion house Saint Laurent trotted out more than just brand-new clothes—it also debuted a new installation by artist Doug Aitken. Titled Green Lens (2021), it was commissioned by the label’s creative director, Anthony Vaccarello, and used to present the runway show. Overlooking the Venetian lagoon on a former military outpost that has been untouched since the 1960s, the 10-pronged arched structure has an exterior made of aluminum-paneled mirrors.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

How To Combine And Use Pastel Yellow Color In Your Home

Smooth, warm, and welcoming. This is pastel yellow. A tone that comes softly and conquers all the decor. And if you are also a fan of pastel yellow, stay here in this post with us. Let’s help you use that perfect tone there at your house. Pastel yellow color: how...

