Qatar has re-opened its borders to international travelers who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, as of July 12, 2021. Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health announced that it has been decided to implement new procedures to ensure the continued facilitation of the entry process into the State of Qatar through its air, land, and seaports for travelers who have completed vaccination against the Coronavirus (Covid-19) with vaccines approved by the Ministry of Public Health in the State of Qatar.