The US dollar declined after Federal Reserve’s Jerome Powell shrugged the latest jump in US inflation. He said that the bank will act to keep inflation under control by raising interest rates and tapering asset purchases. Still, he repeatedly said that the bank still expected inflation to ease later this year. He testified to a congressional committee a day after data showed that the headline inflation rose at the fastest pace in 13 years. This inflation was mostly because of the ongoing supply logjam that has led to challenges in shipping. It was also because of the ongoing chip shortages that has pushed the prices of new and used cars sharply higher. The US dollar will react to the latest initial jobless claims numbers and the New York and Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index.