Sandra Harty, president of the Virgin Islands Insurance Association (VIIA), advises people not to wait until the peak of the 2021 season to review their insurance policies:. “It’s only mid-July and we have already had our first storm warning of the year. Plus, if you wait until a storm threatens and you need to buy or increase coverage, it will likely be too late. Review your coverage now and contact your insurance professional if you have any questions. The 2021 Hurricane Season is predicted by (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) NOAA to be another active season.