United Way of Greater New Bedford recently awarded $420,000 to local programs and initiatives through its Community Impact Grants and the Community Building Mini-Grants. A total of $390,000 in Community Impact Grants were awarded to 17 non-profit organizations throughout Greater New Bedford to support high-quality programs and services that align with United Way’s focus areas of health, education, financial stability, and basic needs. Funded programs focus on addressing issues such as maintaining or improving health and well-being, improving student outcomes, and engaging families in the education of their children, connecting individuals to opportunities that provided a pathway for economic mobility, and providing direct assistance to those in need of basic necessities.