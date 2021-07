The past several days have seen a relatively large number of industry acqusitions, with Lilly, Phillip Morris, WCG, CTI and others making notable buys. This year has already seen its shares of interesting acquisitions—ICON purchasing PRA​ for a reported $12b USD and Thermo Fisher Scientific buying PPD​ for about $17.4b USD are among the noteworthy deals. However, this week has seen more acquisition activity than most.