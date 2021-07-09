New Darden Scholarship Initiative Aimed At Attracting Diverse Candidates To PE, VC & Hedge Fund Jobs

It’s no secret that MBAs who land jobs in private equity, venture capital or hedge funds are among the most highly paid graduates of business school. But those lucrative positions often prove elusive to both women and underrepresented minorities. Just 20% of senior leaders at private equity firms in the United States are women, less than 2% are Black, and less than 12% are people of color, according to a 2020 McKinsey & Co. report. Another study by Women in VC found less than 5% of VC firm partners are women, and only a third of those are women of color.