Morgan County Fair Goers who would like a refund for their Cody Johnson ticket now have a means to do so. The Fair Board announced on social media today that there are 2 ways of getting a refund for your ticket. If you purchased your ticket online, instructions on getting a refund should have been received via email from Etix with the original tickets. If you have problems with that process or questions, the Fair Board says to call 1-800-514-3489 or visit etix.com slash support.