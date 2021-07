There are a number of polarizing prospects in this draft class, and Matvei Averochkin is a name that can be added to that list. The monster centre has grown up in the CSKA Moskva program, and most recently, he suited up for Krasnaya Armiya Moskva in the Junior Hockey League (MHL). In the 2020-21 season, he registered 16 goals and 24 points in 54 games. Going back to 2019-20, he split time in between the Russia U17 and U18 leagues with CSKA Moskva. He finished the season in the U18 league, where he recorded 38 points (nine goals, 29 assists) in 23 games.