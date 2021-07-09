Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

DJ Wade Banner shares playlist preferences to keep the party poppin’

By N. Ali Early
Posted by 
rolling out
rolling out
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C7GQQ_0asLten700
Photo credit: Official Connections Media

It’s been less than a decade since DJ Wade Banner started spinning the wheels of steel, but he quickly made a name for himself in the welcoming confines of Durham, North Carolina and Atlanta. The former program director took a moment to share how his days and nights play out while spinning at some of the most poppin venues in the south.

  • Current venue currently spinning: Sheraton Imperial RTP / Legacy Center
  • Style/genre: hip-hop Tag Line: The Feature Presentation
  • Your social media handle: @djwadebanner

How do you define your style?

I’m very diverse and high-energy. I like to keep people dancing and singing. We can go from Pooh Shiesty to Backstreet Boys to Michael Jackson when at a DJ Wade Banner party.

What’s your process for selecting a song to play during your sets or at a gig?

I choose the records that I feel like touch people’s emotions. I want to build excitement during my sets and make people feel good. It’s all about setting the mood and getting people to interact.

Name three musicians who you believe changed the world and how they changed it.

James Brown & Quincy Jones are like the godfathers of music. They made a lot of classics for their generation that were sampled to make classics of the next generation. They really made timeless music. My third musician would be DJ Khaled because his run has been incredible and it really took the DJ’s exposure and influence to a whole new level.

What are two of your favorite albums to listen to when you’re not in the booth?

I love listening to Stevie Wonder’s Songs In the Key of Life when I just want to relax and vibe. When I want something newer and more turnt then I’m on 21 Savage & Metro Boomin Savage Mode II.

In what location are you currently spinning?

Since I moved to Atlanta I’ve been doing a lot of private events. It’s been great to connect with new people in a market I’m not originally from.

What type of artists and music do you play here?

I love to play R&B like Mary J Blige or anything Ryan Leslie produced and then of course gotta get the ladies twerking with City Girls and Megan Thee Stallion.

What are two of your favorite drinks?

[I] always keep a Belaire bottle on deck. Shout out Belaire Bleu and the Black Bottle Boys worldwide. When I’m not poppin’ champagne then I like to vibe with an Old Fashioned.

Where is the best place to go for food at 2 o’clock in the morning?

Honestly, at the end of a set, I enjoy a more private vibe so if there’s no to-go plate, then we have to see what the refrigerator [is] hitting for. After the club, every place that serves food is super packed and wild turnt.

Submission provided by Churchill “Court Digga” Powell

Comments / 0

rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
69K+
Followers
4K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
Local
Georgia Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Dj Khaled
Person
Stevie Wonder
Person
Quincy Jones
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Girls#Djwadebanner#Belaire Bleu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Baltimore, MDPosted by
rolling out

Rapper Biz Markie dies at 57

Rapper Biz Markie passed away in a Baltimore hospital on Friday, July 16, 2021. The beloved rapper’s cause of death is confirmed only as a series of diabetic complications. According to family sources, his wife, Tara Hall, was bedside holding his hand when he died. The “Just A Friend” creator...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
rolling out

Nicole R. Brown shares her joy with urban peacocks

Nicole R. Brown is a designer with big dreams all wrapped up in a pretty bow. Brown is the chief creator of Ruth Nathan’s Bow Ties for the Urban Peacock. Born and raised on the South Side of Chicago, Brown’s goal is to help customers stand out and expresss themselves with unique neck wear. Brown spoke with rolling out regarding how she got into the bow tie business.
PhotographyPosted by
rolling out

Norman Johnson: Passionate photographer, creative and art collector

Long-time contributing photographer Norman Johnson began taking mostly pictures of celebrity events and concerts for rolling out magazine, where he worked closely with some of today’s top writers. During his tenure at rolling out, he has spent more than a decade taking photos of figures ranging from Drake during his early debut, to political icons such as Michelle Obama.
POTUSPosted by
rolling out

Rapper Money Rod shares how music saved him from the dark side

Born and raised in Miami, Money Rod was drawn to music at a young age. Money Rod’s mother was his biggest motivation, and he admired her strength as he watched her prevail in the midst of poverty and domestic struggles. Her will to keep pressing forward motivated Money Rod to find his own way to impact others’ lives as positively as she affected his. Creating music became an outlet from life’s darkest moments. The tragic loss of his godbrother — one of his best friends — fueled Money Rod to work even harder to achieve his goals.
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

Kevin Hart lands talk show, ‘Hart to Heart’

Kevin Hart “couldn’t be more excited” to have landed his own talk show. The “Jumanji: The Next Level” actor will front “Hart to Heart” on NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service and each hour-long episode will see the 42-year-old star engage in a candid conversation with big name guests over a glass of wine in his virtual wine cellar.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
rolling out

Relationship Coach Tracy McMillan says always pick your fiancé over your family

Engaged couple Will and Shae discuss their feelings with relationship coach Tracy McMillan after day one at the ‘Family or Fiancé’ estate. Tracy McMillan is an author, television writer, relationship expert, and the host of the OWN network’s hit series Family or Fiancé. The popular relationship series has been renewed for a second season and premieres on Saturday, July 17 at 10 p.m. ET, following the season three premiere of Love & Marriage Huntsville. The series is also available to stream the same day on discovery+.
Public HealthPosted by
rolling out

Wiz Khalifa announces he’s contracted COVID-19

Rap star Wiz Khalifa announced to his vast fan base that he has contracted the novel coronavirus. The former military brat-turned-lyricist, who was born in North Dakota but raised in Pittsburgh, informed his 36 million Twitter followers on Wednesday night, July 14, 2021, that he has the dreaded disease. So far, however, the 33-year-old rapid rhymer said he does not yet suffer from any of the normal physical ramifications.
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

Lil Boosie and Flavor Flav meet after fans claim they look alike (photo)

After being confused for one another for the past few years, Boosie Badazz and Flavor Flav have finally linked up to do a project together. Boosie, 38, who was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as Torrence Hatch Jr., said that he had gotten tired of folks saying he bears a strong resemblance to the New York-born Flavor Flav, 62, whose real name is William Jonathan Drayton Jr.
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

Marla Gibbs finally getting star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Marla Gibbs, who became an indelible part of urban America with her starring role in the iconic sitcom “The Jeffersons,” will finally be awarded her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Gibbs, 90, informed her 175,000 Instagram followers that she will receive her star five decades after she...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
rolling out

BMI executive Byron Wright is making major moves

Meet Byron Wright, executive director of BMI’s R&B/hip-hop department in Atlanta. At BMI, Wright identifies, signs, and develops new talent while also maintaining relationships with existing affiliates, publishers and administrators. Wright works in tandem with the vice president of creative, Catherine Brewton, to effect growth within BMI. What inspires you...
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

Traci Ellis Ross, Lisa Leslie among Alpha Kappa Alpha 2021 honorary members

On Thursday, July 15, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. announced the organization’s 2021 honorary inductees and they did not disappoint. Film and TV producer Debra Martin Chase; actress and singer Cynthia Erivo; businesswoman Ursula M. Burns; author Alice Walker; former WNBA star, head coach and sports analyst Lisa Leslie; renowned costume designer Ruth E. Carter, and “Good Morning America” anchor Robin Roberts are all new members of the illustrious sisterhood.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
rolling out

Why Don Cheadle got married

Don Cheadle joked that his accountant made him get married. The 56-year-old actor wed Bridgid Coulter in secret last year after 28 years together and he’s claimed they finally made their union official after they were told it would benefit them financially to do so. “Our accountant proposed to both...
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds splits from wife

Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds has split from his wife. The 62-year-old singer and Nicole Pantenburg have gone their separate ways after seven years of marriage but will always remain bonded by their “eternal love” for their daughter, 12-year-old Peyton Nicole. The former couple said in a statement: “After much thought and...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
rolling out

Lindsay Barnette celebrates individuality with Kultured Misfits streetwear

Lindsay Barnette is a self-taught fashion designer and the founder and CEO of the unisex streetwear brand Kultured Misfits. She discovered her passion for entrepreneurship, graphic design and branding while in high school, designing a senior class shirt for a group of friends. The Kennesaw State University graduate supplemented her passion with a bachelor’s degree in business marketing with a concentration in music and entertainment business, and in spring 2015, launched her Atlanta-based brand to uplift, inspire and encourage wearers to believe that what makes them different makes them better.

Comments / 0

Community Policy