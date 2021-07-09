Cancel
Tulsa, OK

Pandemic Pets Aren't Being Returned To Tulsa Animal Shelter

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTulsa Animal Welfare is not seeing a rise in pets surrendered due to the economy opening back up. There are reports of shelters struggling across the country as people return pets adopted during the pandemic, but that’s not happening in Tulsa. Kristin Barney is the director of Tulsa Animal Welfare’s Embed Program. Barney said she doesn’t think it’s happening nationally on any significant level, either. She’s looked at the numbers.

