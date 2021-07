SACRAMENTO, Calif. — People making less than $75,000 could expect a stimulus payment of $600 following the signing of the 2021 budget package. On Monday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed budget bills totaling $100 billion, which includes economic relief programs to help ease the burden exasperated by the coronavirus pandemic. Newsom said in a press release the budget package's focus will provide relief to people in California who need it the most.