Cort Guitars honors a true workhorse with the introduction of the new Artisan C5 Plus OVMH, also available in a 4-string model. Representing the evolution of Cort's Artisan C4 Plus, both the Artisan C5 Plus OVMH and C4 Plus OVMH deliver a more familiar, rounder body shape that was previously only available on premium Artisan A models; a brand-new MetalCraft M bridge; and an attractive ovangkol top in an Antique Brown-Burst color. Whether a player is new to the bass or a seasoned professional, the Artisan C5 Plus OVMH and its 4-string counterpart offer plenty of enhancements that optimize the playing experience.