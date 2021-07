Paramus NJ, a tandem axle tanker truck carrying used motor oil flipped over on its topside on the exit ramp from Route 4 eastbound to Route 17 northbound, Paramus on Tuesday morning, 07/06. The tanker’s adult female driver was freed from the flipped vehicle by a NJDOT employee who was working adjacent to the crash site. The victim was transported by a Paramus EMS ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Paramus Police, Paramus Fire Department, NJDOT, and Bergen County Hazmat personnel also responded to the incident. The contents of the tanker were off loaded before the vehicle was righted and removed from the scene by a local tow company. The exit ramp was initially closed to traffic, then reopened, then closed again to facilitate the righting and removal of the vehicle.